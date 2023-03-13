Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Pro-PET Recyclers"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Pro-PET Recyclers''' in Bulawayo recycle PET. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 149999 Donnington, West Bulawayo. <br/> '''Phone:...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 10:49, 13 March 2023

Pro-PET Recyclers in Bulawayo recycle PET.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 149999 Donnington, West Bulawayo.
Phone: E Magwendeza - 0772 412097.
Email: emmanuel.magwendeza87@gmail.com;
Website:

Materials

PET collect

2020 - ±5 tons


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Pro-PET_Recyclers&oldid=123592"