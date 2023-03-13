Difference between revisions of "Pro-PET Recyclers"
Pro-PET Recyclers in Bulawayo recycle PET.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 149999 Donnington, West Bulawayo.
Phone: E Magwendeza - 0772 412097.
Email: emmanuel.magwendeza87@gmail.com;
Website:
Materials
PET collect
2020 - ±5 tons