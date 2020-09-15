Difference between revisions of "ProBeatz"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m (→Videos)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|−
|+
'''ProBeatz''' is rapper and
|−
'''ProBeatz''' is
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 111:
|Line 110:
File:Probeatz Microphone.jpg|Probeatz Microphone
File:Probeatz Microphone.jpg|Probeatz Microphone
File:Probeatz on NashTV.jpg|Probeatz on NashTV
File:Probeatz on NashTV.jpg|Probeatz on NashTV
|−
<gallery>
|+
<gallery>
|−
==Social Media==
==Social Media==
|Line 121:
|Line 119:
==Videos==
==Videos==
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xoa8GwnFe8|
|+
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xoa8GwnFe8|||ProBeatz during a live performance|frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmLpjZnRiMM|
|+
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmLpjZnRiMM|||Live at the DSTV launch|frame|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/fBeda7UM_NI||| Munoigona Here (Official Video)|frame|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/fBeda7UM_NI||| Munoigona Here (Official Video)|frame|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/uYvS9ogvEqU||| ProBeatz Comedy Skit|frame|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/uYvS9ogvEqU||| ProBeatz Comedy Skit|frame|}}<br /><br />
Latest revision as of 21:55, 15 September 2020
|ProBeatz
|Born
|Takudzwa Denzel Badwell Mashonganyika
|Occupation
|Known for
|Hip-hop
ProBeatz is an award-winning rapper beatboxer, comedian and actor. His comedy skits are posted under the PanoTV banner.
Contents
Background
ProBeatz was born and raised in Harare and as of 2013, he was said to be doing his Ordinary levels at a local college.
Career
ProBeatz rose to prominence through a local talent search show, Star Brite when he auditioned.[1] Sine then, he has performed at various functions and has not disappointed, he is also said to be in the process of coming up with an album.
Achievements
In October 2015, ProBeatz won the DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show held at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare. He managed to win $5 000 in cash.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Twenty Five
World Championships Of Performing Arts
In July 2016, ProBeatz was part of the team that was assembled by the Zimbabwe Championships of Performing Arts, that represented Zimbabwe at the World Championships of Performing Arts held in Hollywood, United States. He was crowned the overall winner in his category and managed to win 5 gold medals and a month long scholarship worth $10 000, with the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, USA.[3]
Awards
- Best BeatBox- Changamire Hip Hop Awards (2016)[4]
Picture Gallery
Social Media
- Facebook: fb.com/ProbeatzNatio
- Twitter: @probeatznation
- Spotify: Probeatz on Spotify
- Instagram: probeatznation
Videos
References
- ↑ The world of ProBeatz, The Herald, Published: April 13, 2015, Retrieved: April 13, 2015
- ↑ Winstone Antonio, Probeatz wins 2015 DreamStar talent search, NewsDay, published: November 2, 2015, retrieved: July 19, 2016
- ↑ Zim wins 15 medals at Hollywood arts contest, Daily News, published: July 18, 2016, retrieved: July 19, 2016
- ↑ 2016 Chamgamire Hip Hop Awards Winners List, Youth Village, published: February 2016, retrieved: July 19, 2016