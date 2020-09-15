Difference between revisions of "ProBeatz"

|
Probeatz
birth_name = Takudzwa Denzel Badwell Mashonganyika
| alma_mater = |
Musician
|−
Comedian
known_for = Hip-hop
}} |
'''ProBeatz''' is an award-winning rapper beatboxer, comedian and actor. His comedy skits are posted under the PanoTV banner.
==Background==
|−
ProBeatz was born and raised in Harare and as of 2013, he was said to be doing his Ordinary levels at a local college.
==Career==
|−
ProBeatz rose to prominence through a local talent search show, [[ Star Brite]] when he auditioned.<ref name="herald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/the-world-of-probeatz/ The world of ProBeatz], ''The Herald'', Published: April 13, 2015, Retrieved: April 13, 2015</ref> Sine then, he has performed at various functions and has not disappointed, he is also said to be in the process of coming up with an album.
==Achievements==
|−
In October 2015, ProBeatz won the DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show held at 7 Arts Theatre in [[Harare]]. He managed to win $5 000 in cash.<ref name="ND">Winstone Antonio, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/11/02/probeatz-wins-2015-dreamstar-talent-search/ Probeatz wins 2015 DreamStar talent search] , ''NewsDay'', published: November 2, 2015, retrieved: July 19, 2016</ref>
==Discography==
|−
===Albums===
|−
*Twenty Five
==World Championships Of Performing Arts==
|−
In July 2016, ProBeatz was part of the team that was assembled by the [[Zimbabwe Championships of Performing Arts] ], that represented [[Zimbabwe]] at the World Championships of Performing Arts held in Hollywood, United States. He was crowned the overall winner in his category and managed to win 5 gold medals and a month long scholarship worth $10 000, with the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, USA.<ref name="DN">[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2016/07/18/zim-wins-15-medals-at-hollywood-arts-contest Zim wins 15 medals at Hollywood arts contest], ''Daily News'', published: July 18, 2016, retrieved: July 19, 2016</ref>
==Awards==
*Best BeatBox- Changamire Hip Hop Awards (2016)<ref name="Youth">[http://youthvillage.co.zw/2016/02/2016-changamire-hip-hop-awards-winners-list/ 2016 Chamgamire Hip Hop Awards Winners List], ''Youth Village'', published: February 2016, retrieved: July 19, 2016</ref>
==Picture Gallery==
File:Probeats-541x630.jpg |
File:Probeatz-shoko.jpg|Probeatz Shoko advert
File:Probeatz3.jpg|
File:Probeatsz-2.jpg|
File:Probeatz-1.jpg|
File:Probeatz Microphone.jpg|Probeatz Microphone
File:Probeatz on NashTV.jpg|Probeatz on NashTV
</gallery>
==Social Media==
|−
*Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/ProbeatzNatio fb.com/ProbeatzNatio]
|−
*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/probeatznation?lang=en @probeatznation]
|−
*Spotify: [https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Rh0soTKliOFaFcHDVdagg Probeatz on Spotify]
|−
*Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/probeatznation/?hl=en probeatznation]
==Videos==
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xoa8GwnFe8|||ProBeatz during a live performance|frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmLpjZnRiMM|||Live at the DSTV launch|frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/fBeda7UM_NI||| Munoigona Here (Official Video)|frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/uYvS9ogvEqU||| ProBeatz Comedy Skit|frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/W4jmjuwojws||| Insecurity skit |frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|hhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mU0CvjeghLw||| Captain Mfombi to the rescue|frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be7o_-FaxdI||| Hwai Hwai video |frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Do5zJfQpJD4||| Prayer |frame|}}<br /><br />
==References==
|−
<references />
[[Category:Rappers]]
