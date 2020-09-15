Difference between revisions of "Probeatz"

From Pindula
(Redirected page to ProBeatz)
Tag: New redirect
 
m (Removed redirect to ProBeatz)
Tag: Removed redirect
 
Line 1: Line 1:
#REDIRECT [[ProBeatz]]
+
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  =
 +
| name              =  ProBeatz
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              = Probeatz.jpg
 +
| image_size        =
 +
| alt                = ProBeatz
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        =  Takudzwa Denzel Badwell Mashonganyika
 +
| birth_date        =    <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = 
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
*Musician
 +
*Comedian
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      = 
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          = Hip-hop
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
'''ProBeatz''' is an award-winning rapper beatboxer, comedian and actor. His comedy skits are posted under the PanoTV banner.
 +
 
 +
==Background==
 +
ProBeatz was born and raised in Harare and as of 2013, he was said to be doing his Ordinary levels at a local college.
 +
 
 +
==Career==
 +
ProBeatz rose to prominence through a local talent search show, [[Star Brite]] when he auditioned.<ref name="herald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/the-world-of-probeatz/ The world of ProBeatz], ''The Herald'', Published: April 13, 2015, Retrieved: April 13, 2015</ref> Sine then, he has performed at various functions and has not disappointed, he is also said to be in the process of coming up with an album.
 +
 
 +
==Achievements==
 +
In  October 2015, ProBeatz won the DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show held at 7 Arts Theatre in [[Harare]]. He managed to win $5 000 in cash.<ref name="ND">Winstone Antonio, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/11/02/probeatz-wins-2015-dreamstar-talent-search/ Probeatz wins 2015 DreamStar talent search], ''NewsDay'', published: November 2, 2015, retrieved: July 19, 2016</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Discography==
 +
===Albums===
 +
*Twenty Five
 +
 
 +
==World Championships Of Performing Arts==
 +
In July 2016, ProBeatz was part of the team that was assembled by the [[Zimbabwe Championships of Performing Arts]], that represented [[Zimbabwe]] at the World Championships of Performing Arts held in Hollywood, United States. He was crowned the overall winner in his category and managed to win 5 gold medals and a month long scholarship worth $10 000, with the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, USA.<ref name="DN">[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2016/07/18/zim-wins-15-medals-at-hollywood-arts-contest Zim wins 15 medals at Hollywood arts contest], ''Daily News'', published: July 18, 2016, retrieved: July 19, 2016</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Awards==
 +
 
 +
*Best BeatBox- Changamire Hip Hop Awards (2016)<ref name="Youth">[http://youthvillage.co.zw/2016/02/2016-changamire-hip-hop-awards-winners-list/ 2016 Chamgamire Hip Hop Awards Winners List], ''Youth Village'', published: February 2016, retrieved: July 19, 2016</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Picture Gallery==
 +
<gallery>
 +
File:Probeats-541x630.jpg |
 +
File:Probeatz-shoko.jpg|Probeatz Shoko advert
 +
File:Probeatz3.jpg|
 +
File:Probeatsz-2.jpg|
 +
File:Probeatz-1.jpg|
 +
File:Probeatz Microphone.jpg|Probeatz Microphone
 +
File:Probeatz on NashTV.jpg|Probeatz on NashTV
 +
</gallery>
 +
 
 +
==Social Media==
 +
*Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/ProbeatzNatio fb.com/ProbeatzNatio]
 +
*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/probeatznation?lang=en @probeatznation]
 +
*Spotify: [https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Rh0soTKliOFaFcHDVdagg Probeatz on Spotify]
 +
*Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/probeatznation/?hl=en probeatznation]
 +
 
 +
==Videos==
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xoa8GwnFe8|||ProBeatz during a live performance|frame|}}<br /><br />
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmLpjZnRiMM|||Live at the DSTV launch|frame|}}<br /><br />
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/fBeda7UM_NI||| Munoigona Here (Official Video)|frame|}}<br /><br />
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/uYvS9ogvEqU||| ProBeatz Comedy Skit|frame|}}<br /><br />
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/W4jmjuwojws||| Insecurity skit |frame|}}<br /><br />
 +
{{#ev:youtube|hhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mU0CvjeghLw||| Captain Mfombi to the rescue|frame|}}<br /><br />
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be7o_-FaxdI||| Hwai Hwai video |frame|}}<br /><br />
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Do5zJfQpJD4||| Prayer |frame|}}<br /><br />
 +
 
 +
==References==
 +
<references />
 +
 
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=ProBeats Biography, Rapper, and Comedian - Pindula
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=Probeats, Takudzwa Denzel Badwell Mashonganyika
 +
|description=ProBeatz is an award-winning rapper beatboxer and comedian. His comedy skits are posted under the PanoTV banner.
 +
|image=Probeatz.jpg
 +
|image_alt=Probeatz
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Rappers]]
 +
[[Category:Musicians]]
 +
[[Category:Comedians]]
 +
[[Category:Actors]]

Latest revision as of 23:03, 15 September 2020

ProBeatz
ProBeatz
BornTakudzwa Denzel Badwell Mashonganyika
Occupation
  • Musician
  • Comedian
Known forHip-hop

ProBeatz is an award-winning rapper beatboxer, comedian and actor. His comedy skits are posted under the PanoTV banner.

Background

ProBeatz was born and raised in Harare and as of 2013, he was said to be doing his Ordinary levels at a local college.

Career

ProBeatz rose to prominence through a local talent search show, Star Brite when he auditioned.[1] Sine then, he has performed at various functions and has not disappointed, he is also said to be in the process of coming up with an album.

Achievements

In October 2015, ProBeatz won the DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent Show held at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare. He managed to win $5 000 in cash.[2]

Discography

Albums

  • Twenty Five

World Championships Of Performing Arts

In July 2016, ProBeatz was part of the team that was assembled by the Zimbabwe Championships of Performing Arts, that represented Zimbabwe at the World Championships of Performing Arts held in Hollywood, United States. He was crowned the overall winner in his category and managed to win 5 gold medals and a month long scholarship worth $10 000, with the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, USA.[3]

Awards

  • Best BeatBox- Changamire Hip Hop Awards (2016)[4]

Picture Gallery

  • Probeats-541x630.jpg

  • Probeatz Shoko advert

  • Probeatz3.jpg
  • Probeatsz-2.jpg
  • Probeatz-1.jpg

  • Probeatz Microphone

  • Probeatz on NashTV

Social Media

Videos

ProBeatz during a live performance



Live at the DSTV launch



Munoigona Here (Official Video)



ProBeatz Comedy Skit



Insecurity skit



Captain Mfombi to the rescue



Hwai Hwai video



Prayer



References

  1. The world of ProBeatz, The Herald, Published: April 13, 2015, Retrieved: April 13, 2015
  2. Winstone Antonio, Probeatz wins 2015 DreamStar talent search, NewsDay, published: November 2, 2015, retrieved: July 19, 2016
  3. Zim wins 15 medals at Hollywood arts contest, Daily News, published: July 18, 2016, retrieved: July 19, 2016
  4. 2016 Chamgamire Hip Hop Awards Winners List, Youth Village, published: February 2016, retrieved: July 19, 2016
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Probeatz&oldid=92440"