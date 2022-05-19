Pindula

Problem Masau is an award-winning Zimbabwean journalist.

Education

Masau has a postgraduate degree from Wits University in South Africa. He is also an alumni at International Journalism Programme (IJP) after being selected to be one of the 2015 participants in Germany.[1]

Career

Problem Masau has a byline in The Herald, Financial Gazette, The Standard, Germany Press Agency, Quartz! and NewsDay.[2]

