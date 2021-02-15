Difference between revisions of "Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe"
Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Board was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and replaced the State Procurement Board SPB. The Board was established to bring efficiency, with procurement reverting to accounting officers in their entities in line with best practice the world over.[1]
Board Members
- Mrs Vimbai Nyemba - Board Chair.
- Ambassador Buzwani Donald Mothobi - Deputy Chair
- Retired Colonel Joseph Mhakayakora.
- Engineer Cletus Nyachowe.
- Ms Ntombehle Moyo.
- Mrs Roseline Nhamo.
- Ms Ottilia Murasi.
- Retired Major Dr Thomas Utete Wushe.