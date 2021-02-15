Difference between revisions of "Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe"

−

'''Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Board ''' was appointed by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and replaced the State Procurement SPB.The Board was established to bring efficiency, with procurement reverting to accounting officers in their entities in line with best practice the world over.<ref name="The Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/procurement-authority-board-appointed/], '' Procurement Authority board appointed, Published: 9 January 2018, Retrieved: 9 January 2018''</ref>

