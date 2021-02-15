Difference between revisions of "Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe"

Pindula

'''Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Board ''' was appointed by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and replaced the [[State Procurement Board]] SPB. The Board was established to bring efficiency, with procurement  reverting to accounting officers in their entities in line with best practice the world over.<ref name="The Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/procurement-authority-board-appointed/], '' Procurement Authority board appointed, Published: 9 January 2018, Retrieved: 9 January 2018''</ref>
  
  
 
==Board Members==
 
* Mrs [[Vimbai Nyemba]] - Board Chair.
* Ambassador [[Buzwani Donald Mothobi]] - Deputy Chair
* Retired Colonel [[Joseph Mhakayakora]].
* Engineer [[Cletus Nyachowe]].
* Ms [[Ntombehle Moyo]].
* Mrs [[Roseline Nhamo]].  
* Ms [[Ottilia Murasi]].
* Retired Major Dr [[Thomas Utete Wushe]].
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>

Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Board was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and replaced the State Procurement Board SPB. The Board was established to bring efficiency, with procurement reverting to accounting officers in their entities in line with best practice the world over.[1]


Board Members


References

  1. [1], Procurement Authority board appointed, Published: 9 January 2018, Retrieved: 9 January 2018
