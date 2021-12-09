After being admitted into a hospital in February 2012, there were rumours that he had died. His wife however dismissed the rumours and said that the musician was alive. In January 2012, Progress Chipfumo had been diagonised with tuberculosis.<ref name="Nehanda"> [http://nehandaradio.com/2012/02/18/wife-says-progress-chipfumo-is-alive-and-well/ Wife says Progress Mapfumo alive and well], ''Nehanda Radio'', published: February 18, 2012, retrieved: July 26, 2017</ref>

Progress Chipfumo is a Zimbabwean musician.

Background

He was born on 9 December 1977 in Chiredzi. He spent a better part of his life at a child probation centre in Highfield before being taken into the hands of foster parents who supported his music talent by buying him his first guitar. He is married to Cindy Khumalo.

Career

He entered the professional music industry after joining Hohodza band in the 1990s, but later formed his own band, the Sounds of the Motherland after parting ways with Hohodza.[1] rose to fame with the album tsiurika.which received much airplay on local radio stations.

Discography

Albums

Progress Check (2017)

Let Them Know

Tsiurika

Ndinovatenda Nei

Hold My Hand

Dai Ndaiziva









Controversies

Failure To Pay For Music Instruments

In February 2020, Progress Chipfumo was told by the High Court that he should either pay US$38 200 for musical instruments he received in 2013 or return the instruments in good condition under a lawsuit he has been slapped with by the supplier of the instruments.

Isaac Muguti, the guarantor of music promoter Partson Chimbodza, filed the lawsuit in the High Court. Muguti, through his company Metro Systems, brokered a deal under which Chipaz Promotions would sell Chimbodza’s instruments under a hire purchase agreement.

Chipfumo took up the offer and on behalf of Chipaz Promotions, Chimbodza signed a music instrument hire-purchase agreement in 2013. According to the deal, Chipfumo was obliged to have settled the full amount by July 2015, but he failed to honour the agreement.

He allegedly became evasive each time he was approached to pay up. Muguti decided to approach the High Court seeking to recover the money owed to him.[2]

Failure to pay for posters

On 21 May 2014, he was taken to the Harare civil court by a man who was claiming US$173 for posters and a banner he made for Chipfumo’s show in 2012. The man Luke Chipudhla told Harare magistrate Ms Gamuchirai Siwardi that the musician never paid him anything for his services. Chipudhla claimed the “Tsiurika” singer owed him US$60 for posters US$30 for the banner and US$83 for telephone bills which amounted to US$173.

Chipudhla said the US$83 was for telephone bills since he had been calling the musician every week asking for his money to no avail. Chipfumo admitted owing Chipudhla US$60 for posters only and dismissed the other US$173. The magistrate dismissed the US$83 after Chipudhla failed to break down the telephone bills.

She ordered Chipfumo to pay a sum of US$90 to Chipudhla for the posters and the banner before the end of June 2014 saying failure to do so will see him going to jail for 30 days.[3]

Assaulting Fan

In August 2010 he assaulted a fan in Bhora Growth Point, claiming that he was proposing to his wife. Chipfumo was playing at the growth point with his Motherland Band when he saw someone talking to his wife who was seated. He then jumped off stage and began assaulting the fan. He was immediately arrested by the ZRP in Bhora and taken away to the Police station at about 5 am when the show was about to end.

Chipfumo, who was drunk, then apologised to the ZRP and was set free but had to pay US$20 to the officer.[4]

Assaulting Girlfriend

On 12 February 2007, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at a city nightclub, after she challenged him for failing to pay $100 000 he owed her.[5]

Death Rumours

After being admitted into a hospital in February 2012, there were rumours that he had died. His wife however dismissed the rumours and said that the musician was alive. In January 2012, Progress Chipfumo had been diagonised with tuberculosis.[6]

