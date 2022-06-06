Difference between revisions of "Promak Entertainment"
Promak Entertainment is involved in the music industry.
Contact Details
Organisation Structure
Company formed in 2018 by Prosper Makonye aka Frossy79.
The company was created to assist musicians, especially upcoming Artists, to get recognised and established in the musical industry.
,who was born on 09 April 2002 .He grew up in Chiredzi, Triangle, but now he is Currently staying in Harare.
Offers
- music distribution
- business advertising
- marketing
- artworks-potraits
- graphics designing
- song Writing
- (lyrics)beat making
- recording
- logo making
- lyrical videos
- skits
- drama
- movie writing
- sponsorships
- promotions
- advising musicians
- artists management
- poems