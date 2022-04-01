Difference between revisions of "Prominance Makaza"
|Prominance Makaza
|Known for
|Being a TV presenter
|Website
|www
Prominance Makaza is an award-winning Zimbabwean television and radio personality. He is also a Master of Ceremony and voice over artist.
Background
Makaza was born on 28 August.
Career
He presented The Gold Rush on Zvishavane community radio station YA FM.[1] He was part of the organising team for the Miss Universities 2013 pagaent.[2] He founded Miss Universities Zimbabwe and Muscle Mania Zimbabwe with Ochi City Safaris.
Makaza joined Power FM in September 2020.
Prominance Makaza is the Communications Manager for Herentals Football Club.[3]
Awards
On 28 January 2022, Prominance Makaza won the Zimbabwe Community News Awards (ZCN) Outstanding ZBC TV Presenter for the programme, Ezomgido.[4]
References
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, YA FM starts broadcast, The Chronicke, Published: September 24, 2015, Retrieved: April 1, 2022
- ↑ Winstone Antonio, Chingonzo crowned Miss Universities, NewsDay, Published: October 14, 2013, Retrieved: April 1, 2022
- ↑ Prominance Makaza, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 1, 2022
- ↑ ZBC staffers win big at ZCN Awards, ZBC, Published: January 28, 2022, Retrieved: April 1, 2022