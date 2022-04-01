Pindula

Prominance Makaza
Prominance Makaza Biography
Known forBeing a TV presenter
Websitewww.facebook.com/ProMakaz

Prominance Makaza is an award-winning Zimbabwean television and radio personality. He is also a Master of Ceremony and voice over artist.

Background

Makaza was born on 28 August.

Career

He presented The Gold Rush on Zvishavane community radio station YA FM.[1] He was part of the organising team for the Miss Universities 2013 pagaent.[2] He founded Miss Universities Zimbabwe and Muscle Mania Zimbabwe with Ochi City Safaris.

Makaza joined Power FM in September 2020.

Prominance Makaza is the Communications Manager for Herentals Football Club.[3]

Awards

On 28 January 2022, Prominance Makaza won the Zimbabwe Community News Awards (ZCN) Outstanding ZBC TV Presenter for the programme, Ezomgido.[4]

