Zororo Makamba

Journalist Zororo Makamba who was well known for his online social and political commentary, under the banner "State of the Nation", died in March 2020. He became the first Covid-19 casualty in Zimbabwe after he died at the Wilkins Hospital which was at the time the only isolation center in Harare. His death came swiftly, three days after his diagnosis.

Makamba had just returned from New York with flu-like symptoms and was told by his doctor that it was a regular flu.

However, on Friday 20 March 2020, his condition deteriorated which prompted his doctor to test him for coronavirus. The positive result did not come through until the early hours of Saturday morning. His family told a publication that Wilkins said they could not admit Zororo because they were not ready to do so.

He was eventually admitted, despite there being no ventilator to help him breathe. Makamba then died on the morning of Monday 23 March 2020.[1]

Perrance Shiri

Zimbabwe’s late agriculture minister also set a milestone when he became the first high ranking Government official to succumb to Covid-19.

He was declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre. His death was shrouded in mystery with President Emmerson Mnangagwa putting to rest speculation that he had been assassinated saying:

Now that it is confirmed that Minister Shiri died of COVID-19, we will follow World Health Organisation regulations on how the funeral should proceed.

Keith Guzah

Former Hurungwe West and legislator Keith Guzah died on July 14, 2020, at his Harare home after a short illness. His death was confirmed by fellow businessman and politician Philip Chiyangwa.[3]

Whilst nothing was reported on the outcome of the Covid-19 test results which delayed his burial, Zanu PF Patriots tweeted that Guzah had died from Covid-19 writing,

Dr Keith Guzah died at his Harare home after a short illness which was later confirmed as breathing complication due to the novel coronavirus. His death was confirmed by long-time friend Dr Philip Chiyangwa and Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Overson Mugwisi

The late Zimbabwe Defence Forces director of public relations died on 31 July 2020. His death came three days after Shiri's.

Colonel Overson Mugwisi's death was confirmed by ZDF Director General, policy, public relations and international affairs, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere.

Overson Mugwisi



Brigadier General Chipwere said Colonel Mugwisi died t 2 Referral Hospital Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks after a short illness.[5]

At the time of his death, Mugwisi was reportedly on three months sick leave. Whilst there were no reports from State-owned media on the cause of Mugwisi's death, multiple private-owned media outlets reported that the late colonel, according to an unnamed close family member, had succumbed from Covid-19. The family member also said they had him admitted to a military hospital after they failed to get him admitted at both private and public hospitals.[6][7]

Janet Munyaka

ZBC journalist Janet Munyaka succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday 05 December 2020. She had missed her graduation at the University of Zimbabwe on Friday after being hospitalised at St Anne’s Hospital. Munyaka was due to graduate with a Masters Degree in International Relations.[8]

Foster Dongozi

Dongozi who had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long period died on 23 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.[9] Medical reports later confirmed that he had succumbed to COVID-19. Consequently, several journalists who had attended a government National Development Strategy 1 workshop with him went into self-isolation.

Thomas Zigora

Zigora was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals before his dismissal in April 2019 for absentisim. On 30 December 2020, Zigora succumbed to COVID-19. He died at St. Anne's Hospital where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment.[10]

Dorothy Shamuyarira

The wife of the late nationalist and politician Nathan Shamuyarira, Dorothy died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital on 2 January 2021.

Heritage Mudiwa Nhende

Heritage Mudiwa Nhende who was Lobels Bakeries managing director succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.[11]

Masimba Tawengwa

Masimba Tawengwa who was Zanu PF UK/EU District chairman died from Covid-19 on December 31, 2020 at Arundel Hospital in Harare at around 4PM.

Tawengwa had tested positive for Covid-19 in Marondera and suffered from shortness of breath, and was then taken to Harare for hospitalisation.

Nick Mangwana, who had worked with Tavengwa in the UK, said he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.[12]

Patrick Olivier

Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria manager and Avondale CCC chair, Patrick Olivier succumbed to Covid-19 on January 2, 2021 according to an update by Fortune Chasi on Twitter.[13]

Philemon Mubata

Philemon Mubata who was a prominent businessman in Gweru died in the early hours of 4 January 2021 while admitted to a private hospital in the city. His brother, Costa, confirmed his death saying he had left a huge scar not only to the Mubata family but the Gweru community as a whole. Mubata had complained of dizziness on 3 January 2021 at around 4 pm before his family decided to take him to the hospital at around 5pm.

Costa said at the hospital, his brother was tested for Covid-19 and the results returned positive.[14]

Joshua Maligwa

Joshua Maligwa who was Mutare town clerk succumbed to Covid-19 on 5 January 2021.

Regis Munhenzva

Prominent businessman and transport operator Regis Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[15]

Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:

He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.

The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[16]

Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche

Mabikacheche succumbed to Covid-19 at his home on 6 January 2021 aged 68. He was buried on 7 January 2021 under strict Covid-19 regulations.[17]

