Zimondi’s death came barely hours after the announcement of the death of Joel Biggie Matiza who also succumbed to COVID-19.<ref name="NewsP">Advent, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/01/22/former-prisons-boss-paradzai-zimondi-dies/ Former Prisons Boss Paradzai Zimondi Dies], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 22, 2021, Retrieved: January 23, 2021</ref>

[[File:Paradzai_Zimondi.jpg|thumb|left|Paradzai Zimondi]] Former [[Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services]] (ZPCS) commissioner-general [[Paradzai Zimondi]] died on 22 January 2021 from Covid-19.

[[File:Joel.jpg|thumb |left |Joel Biggie Matiza]] [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] died from [[Covid-19]] on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by [[Nick Mangwana]]. Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the 4th minister to succumb to the respiratory illness. <ref name="PNews">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/01/22/transport-minister-joel-biggie-matiza-succumbs-to-covid-19/ Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza Succumbs To COVID-19], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 22, 2021, Retrieved: January 23, 2021</ref>

Zororo Makamba

Journalist Zororo Makamba who was well known for his online social and political commentary, under the banner "State of the Nation", died in March 2020. He became the first Covid-19 casualty in Zimbabwe after he died at the Wilkins Hospital which was at the time the only isolation center in Harare. His death came swiftly, three days after his diagnosis.

Makamba had just returned from New York with flu-like symptoms and was told by his doctor that it was a regular flu.

However, on Friday 20 March 2020, his condition deteriorated which prompted his doctor to test him for coronavirus. The positive result did not come through until the early hours of Saturday morning. His family told a publication that Wilkins said they could not admit Zororo because they were not ready to do so.

He was eventually admitted, despite there being no ventilator to help him breathe. Makamba then died on the morning of Monday 23 March 2020.[1]

Perrance Shiri

Zimbabwe’s late agriculture minister also set a milestone when he became the first high ranking Government official to succumb to Covid-19.

He was declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre. His death was shrouded in mystery with President Emmerson Mnangagwa putting to rest speculation that he had been assassinated saying:

Now that it is confirmed that Minister Shiri died of COVID-19, we will follow World Health Organisation regulations on how the funeral should proceed.

[2]

Norman Mataruka

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Director of Banking Supervision and businessman Norman Mataruka died of coronavirus on 27 July 2020, amid reports he was refused admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.[3] In response, Parirenyatwa denied it failed to admit Mataruka. The hospital said they tried their best to resuscitate the late Mataruka who unfortunately succumbed to covid-19.

Keith Guzah

Former Hurungwe West and legislator Keith Guzah died on July 14, 2020, at his Harare home after a short illness. His death was confirmed by fellow businessman and politician Philip Chiyangwa.[4]

Whilst nothing was reported on the outcome of the Covid-19 test results which delayed his burial, Zanu PF Patriots tweeted that Guzah had died from Covid-19 writing,

Dr Keith Guzah died at his Harare home after a short illness which was later confirmed as breathing complication due to the novel coronavirus. His death was confirmed by long-time friend Dr Philip Chiyangwa and Ziyambi Ziyambi.

[5]

Overson Mugwisi

The late Zimbabwe Defence Forces director of public relations died on 31 July 2020. His death came three days after Shiri's.

Colonel Overson Mugwisi's death was confirmed by ZDF Director General, policy, public relations and international affairs, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere.

Overson Mugwisi



Brigadier General Chipwere said Colonel Mugwisi died t 2 Referral Hospital Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks after a short illness.[6]

At the time of his death, Mugwisi was reportedly on three months sick leave. Whilst there were no reports from State-owned media on the cause of Mugwisi's death, multiple private-owned media outlets reported that the late colonel, according to an unnamed close family member, had succumbed from Covid-19. The family member also said they had him admitted to a military hospital after they failed to get him admitted at both private and public hospitals.[7][8]

Janet Munyaka

ZBC journalist Janet Munyaka succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday 05 December 2020. She had missed her graduation at the University of Zimbabwe on Friday after being hospitalised at St Anne’s Hospital. Munyaka was due to graduate with a Masters Degree in International Relations.[9]

Foster Dongozi

Dongozi who had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long period died on 23 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.[10] Medical reports later confirmed that he had succumbed to COVID-19. Consequently, several journalists who had attended a government National Development Strategy 1 workshop with him went into self-isolation.

Thomas Zigora

Zigora was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals before his dismissal in April 2019 for absentisim. On 30 December 2020, Zigora succumbed to COVID-19. He died at St. Anne's Hospital where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment.[11]

Dorothy Shamuyarira

The wife of the late nationalist and politician Nathan Shamuyarira, Dorothy died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital on 2 January 2021.

Heritage Mudiwa Nhende

Heritage Nhende

Heritage Mudiwa Nhende who was Lobels Bakeries managing director succumbed to Covid-19 on 2 January 2021 at Arundel Hospital in Harare.[12]

Masimba Tawengwa

Masimba Tavengwa

Masimba Tawengwa who was Zanu PF UK/EU District chairman died from Covid-19 on December 31, 2020 at Arundel Hospital in Harare at around 4PM.

Tawengwa had tested positive for Covid-19 in Marondera and suffered from shortness of breath, and was then taken to Harare for hospitalisation.

Nick Mangwana, who had worked with Tavengwa in the UK, said he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.[13]

Patrick Olivier

Patrick Olivier (middle)

Casa Mia Ristorante Pizzeria manager and Avondale CCC chair, Patrick Olivier succumbed to Covid-19 on January 2, 2021 according to an update by Fortune Chasi on Twitter.[14]

Philemon Mubata

Philemon Mubata

Philemon Mubata who was a prominent businessman in Gweru died in the early hours of 4 January 2021 while admitted to a private hospital in the city. His brother, Costa, confirmed his death saying he had left a huge scar not only to the Mubata family but the Gweru community as a whole. Mubata had complained of dizziness on 3 January 2021 at around 4 pm before his family decided to take him to the hospital at around 5pm.

Costa said at the hospital, his brother was tested for Covid-19 and the results returned positive.[15]

Joshua Maligwa

Joshua Maligwa

Joshua Maligwa who was Mutare town clerk succumbed to Covid-19 on 5 January 2021.

Regis Munhenzva

Regis Munhenzva

Prominent businessman and transport operator Regis Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[16]

Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:

He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.

The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[17]

Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche

Veteran golf administrator Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche succumbed to Covid-19 at his home on 6 January 2021 aged 68. He was buried on 7 January 2021 under strict Covid-19 regulations.[18]

Winsley Militala

Winsley Militala

Prominent Zimbabwean insolvency practitioner, Winsley Militala died on 10 January 2021. According to the publication The News Hawks, Militala died from Covid-19. His death came soon after he lost his son Tawanda Keith Militala.[19]

Lazarus Takawira

Lazarus Takawira

Prominent sculptor Lazarus Takawira succumbed to Covid-19 on 13 January 2021 and was buried on 14 January 2021. His death was confirmed by his friend Olivier Sultan on social media. "I am terribly sad to announce the death of my dear friend, sculptor Lazarus Takawira from Covid-19," he said.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director Nicholas Moyo described Takawira as a legend of Shona stone sculpture whose name is recognisable across the globe for his artworks.

"Our hearts were immediately filled with sorrow upon hearing the news of Lazarus’ passing. Our most sincere condolences go out to the Takawira family which has lost a father, grandfather and icon of Zimbabwean stone Sculpture," said Moyo.

Ellen Gwaradzimba

Ellen Gwaradzimba

On January 15, 2021, there were reports that Ellen Gwaradzimba had died at a private hospital in Harare.[20] Tinoda Machakaire confirmed on Facebook that Gwaradzimba had died from Covid-19. He wrote:

My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to COVID-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

[21]

Kudzanai Kangara

Kudzanai Kangara

Bindura businessman and music promoter Kudzanai Kangara died on 10 January 2021 from Covid-19. His son, Darlington, said his late father had exhibited COVID-19 symptoms before his death. He said:

Yes, it’s true he had Covid-19 symptoms. He had shortness of breath.

A source who spoke to H-Metro said Kangara was rushed to a hospital in Chitungwiza in an ambulance on 7 January 2021. The source added that Kangara's health continued to deteriorate until he took his last breath on the 10th.[22]

Ronald Ndava

Ronald Ndava

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information, Ronald Ndava died from Covid-19 on 16 January 2021 at Chiredzi General Hospital where he was admitted. Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the death saying he received the news with great shock. He said:

“Cde Ndava’s death is a heavy blow to the province of Masvingo and the entire nation. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. Ndava was a hardworking cadre, a businessman and a family man”

[23]

Joseph Mashika

Joseph Mashika

Joseph Mashika who was the acting manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19. He died aged 44.

Mashika was buried at his rural home in Mhondoro.[24]

Kombo Moyana

Zimbabwe’s first black Governor of the Reserve Bank, Kombo Moyana died on 18 January 2021 aged 78.[25] State media stated that Moyana reportedly succumbed to Covid-19-related complications.[26]

SB Moyo

SB Moyo

Sibusiso Busi Moyo popularly known as SB Moyo died on 20 January 2021 from Covid-19. Highly placed sources told HSTv that SB Moyo who had been unwell for some time tested positive to COVID-19 two days before his death.[27]

Professor Rosemary Moyana

Rosemary Moyana

Rosemary Moyana who was a Zimbabwean academic and the Pro Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs at the University of Zimbabwe died on 21 January 2021 from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

In a tweet, Professor Lovemore Madhuku said Prof Moyana succumbed to COVID-19. Madhuku described the late academic as a gifted and passionate academic and top-level administrator. He wrote:

I am very much pained to realise that due to COVID-19 devastation, this space has been reduced to mourning loved ones. Go well Prof Rosemary Moyana, our much loved Pro-Vice-Chancellor. A humble, gifted and passionate academic and top-level administrator.

[28]

Aeneas Chigwedere

Aeneas Chigwedere

Former Education Minister Aeneas Chigwedere died on 22 January 2021.

His son Casper told ZimLive that his father died following Covid-19 related complications.[29]

Christopher Chigumba

Christopher Chigumba

Former ZANU-PF member of Parliament for Chitungwiza South, Christopher Chigumba succumbed to COVID-19 in January 2021.

His death was confirmed by a family member Tafadzwa Shito who said Chigumba died at a local hospital where he had been admitted.

Chigumba was father to Mac Christopher Chigumba (Jnr), a top businessman who was married to the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Priscilla Chigumba.[30]

Joel Biggie Matiza

Joel Biggie Matiza died from Covid-19 on 22 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Nick Mangwana. Matiza was hospitalised a week before he died. He became the 4th minister to succumb to the respiratory illness.[31]

Paradzai Zimondi

Former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) commissioner-general Paradzai Zimondi died on 22 January 2021 from Covid-19.

