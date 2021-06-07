Pindula

Promise Joshua

Promise Joshua is the daughter of the late charismatic televangelist and philanthropist TB Joshua.

Background

Siblings

Promise Joshua has two siblings; her older sister Serah Joshua and another sibling whose name is unknown.

Education

She studied Politics and International Relations at London School of Economics in the United King­dom.[1]

References

  1. TB Joshua Family Special: ”Yes, I have been called to bar in New York – TB Joshua’s 22-year old daughter, Sarah + ” The spiritual Cover i enjoy is unquantifiable” – Promise, 18-year old Undergraduate Daughter, Sahara Weekly, Published: January 13, 2016, Retrieved: June 7, 2021
