Latest revision as of 13:40, 9 July 2021
Promise Joshua is the daughter of the late charismatic televangelist and philanthropist TB Joshua.
Background
Siblings
Promise Joshua has two siblings; her older sister Serah Joshua and the younget Heart Joshua.
Education
She studied Politics and International Relations at London School of Economics in the United Kingdom.[1]
References
