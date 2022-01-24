In July 2018, Promise Tapera was elected to Ward 31 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1307 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Buhera RDC with 1307 votes, beating Mberikunashe Naison Mutibura of MDC Alliance with 813 votes. [1]

