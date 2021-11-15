Freddy is most known for ‘spiritual spectacles’, a claimed miracle where he prays for an individual and immediately their eyes are “anointed’ with a spiritual eye where they can prophesy on their own.

''' T Freddy''' full name ''' Tapiwa Freddy''' is a Zimbabwean self - proclaimed prophet and gospel musician based in [[Harare]]. He is the founder and leader of [[Goodness and Mercy Ministries]] (GMM) which he established in 2005. The church was founded in [[Glen View]], a high - density suburb in Harare, where its headquarters are located.

Background

Tapiwa Freddy is said to have started prophesying at the age of 10. He attended high school at Glen View High 2 and Royal College. After school he enrolled for bible school at Soul Travailing Bible Institute from 2010-2012 and proceeded to His Presence Ministries where he would pastor and singer.

Career

Music

In 2019, T Freddy dominated the music charts, with his video Kastep Kenyasha, which won the Best Gospel Video on the ZBC TV Top 50. It was also sixth on overall positions.

The track was number 1 on Radio Zimbabwe Gospel charts while Nezuro Haasi Nhasi, which features Mathias Mhere, was number 47 on Star FM charts.

On National FM Top 50, Bag topped the charts while Munyama WeGonzo was second in Radio Zimbabwe’s Coca Cola Top 50 and third on Diamond FM.[1]

Besides being a musician, Tapiwa Freddy also supports other musicians. In 2019, T Freddy sponsored the Gospel 20 on Radio Zimbabwe.In January 2019, T Freddy bought Baba Harare's album Ramba Wakadzvanya for US$7000. At one time he bought Agatha Murudzwa’s CD for US$5000.[2]

Trivia

In February 2016 Freddy introduced a so-called anointed soap for female members of his church. He claimed the anointed soap, which was called "Eva soap", would help of bringing back lost lovers and igniting lost sexual passion among couples that are growing distant. Freddy said the female congregants just had to wash their underwear with the soap or use it for bathing ensuring that "the soap passes where he has lost interest". [3]

Discography

Albums

Mesiya

Kastep Kenyasha (2019)

(2019) 100% Prophetic (2019)

(2019) Area 1 (2020)

Sermons Videos

Know it before it happens Sermon

Be fruitful Sermon

