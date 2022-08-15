Difference between revisions of "Prosper Chitambara"

Pindula

Prosper Chitambara

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Secondary School: 1994 to 1999, Kutama College.
Tertiary Education: 2000 to 2003, University of Zimbabwe BSc, Economics, Bachelor of Science.
2007 to 2008, University of Birmingham, MSc, Development Economics.
2013 to 2016, University of the Witwatersrand, PhD, Economics.

2003 – 2004, Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe (IOBZ), Diploma, Banking.
2004 – 2006, Institute of Marketing Management (IMM), Diploma, Marketing.
2006 to 2007, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe, Accounting and Finance Intermediate Certificate.


Service / Career

