'''Jul 2003 to Present (2022)''' - Senior Research Economist and Policy Advisor, [[Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ)]]. <br/>

'''Jan 2005 to Dec 2006''' - Member of the Governor's Advisory Board, [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] (RBZ)

'''November 2005 to August 2007''' - Lecturer, [[University of Zimbabwe]] Department of Agrarian and Labour Studies. <br/>

''' Prosper Chitambara ''' is a Zimbabwean economist. He has a BSc in Economics from the [[University of Zimbabwe]], '''2003''', A Masters in Development Economics from the University of Birmingham, '''2008''', and a PhD in Economics from the University of the Witwatersrand in '''2016'''.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Secondary School: 1994 to 1999, Kutama College.

Tertiary Education: 2000 to 2003, University of Zimbabwe BSc, Economics, Bachelor of Science.

2007 to 2008, University of Birmingham, MSc, Development Economics.

2013 to 2016, University of the Witwatersrand, PhD, Economics.



2003 – 2004, Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe (IOBZ), Diploma, Banking.

2004 – 2006, Institute of Marketing Management (IMM), Diploma, Marketing.

2006 to 2007, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe, Accounting and Finance Intermediate Certificate.







Service / Career

January 2018 to Present (2022) - Director, Kavod Holdings. Holding company with

Kavod Economic Research and Advisory (KERA).

Kavod Asset Management (KAM).

Kavod Properties (KP).

Kavod Hotels and Spas (KHAS).

Kavod Trust (KT).

Jun 2020 to Jan 2021 - Lead Consultant, United Nations Economic Commission of Africa (UNECA), Addis Ababa.

Jan 2019 to Apr 2019 - Economic Affairs Officer (Temporary Staff Appointment), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Addis Ababa.



Events