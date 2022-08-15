Pindula

'''Prosper Chitambara''' is a Zimbabwean economist. He has a BSc in Economics from the [[University of Zimbabwe]], '''2003''', A Masters in Development Economics from the University of Birmingham, '''2008''', and a PhD in Economics from the University of the Witwatersrand in '''2016'''.
 
 
==Personal Details==
 
Line 18: Line 16:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
 +
'''November 2005 to August 2007''' - Lecturer, [[University of Zimbabwe]] Department of Agrarian and Labour Studies. <br/>
 +
'''Jan 2005 to Dec 2006''' - Member of the Governor's Advisory Board, [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] (RBZ)
 +
'''Jan 2014 to Dec 2020''', - Board Member, Zimbabwe Economics Society (ZES). <br/>
 +
'''Jul 2003 to Present (2022)''' - Senior Research Economist and Policy Advisor, [[Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ)]]. <br/>
 +
'''January 2018 to Present (2022)''' - Director, Kavod Holdings.
 +
Holding company with
 +
* Kavod Economic Research and Advisory (KERA).
 +
* Kavod Asset Management (KAM).
 +
* Kavod Properties (KP).
 +
* Kavod Hotels and Spas (KHAS).
 +
* Kavod Trust (KT).
 +
'''Jun 2020 to Jan 2021''' - Lead Consultant, United Nations Economic Commission of Africa (UNECA), Addis Ababa. <br/>
 +
'''Jan 2019 to Apr 2019''' - Economic Affairs Officer (Temporary Staff Appointment), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Addis Ababa. <br/>
 +
 +
 +
 +
 +
[[Category:Economists]]
Prosper Chitambara is a Zimbabwean economist. He has a BSc in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe, 2003, A Masters in Development Economics from the University of Birmingham, 2008, and a PhD in Economics from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Secondary School: 1994 to 1999, Kutama College.
Tertiary Education: 2000 to 2003, University of Zimbabwe BSc, Economics, Bachelor of Science.
2007 to 2008, University of Birmingham, MSc, Development Economics.
2013 to 2016, University of the Witwatersrand, PhD, Economics.

2003 – 2004, Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe (IOBZ), Diploma, Banking.
2004 – 2006, Institute of Marketing Management (IMM), Diploma, Marketing.
2006 to 2007, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe, Accounting and Finance Intermediate Certificate.


Service / Career

November 2005 to August 2007 - Lecturer, University of Zimbabwe Department of Agrarian and Labour Studies.
Jan 2005 to Dec 2006 - Member of the Governor's Advisory Board, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Jan 2014 to Dec 2020, - Board Member, Zimbabwe Economics Society (ZES).
Jul 2003 to Present (2022) - Senior Research Economist and Policy Advisor, Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ).
January 2018 to Present (2022) - Director, Kavod Holdings. Holding company with

  • Kavod Economic Research and Advisory (KERA).
  • Kavod Asset Management (KAM).
  • Kavod Properties (KP).
  • Kavod Hotels and Spas (KHAS).
  • Kavod Trust (KT).

Jun 2020 to Jan 2021 - Lead Consultant, United Nations Economic Commission of Africa (UNECA), Addis Ababa.
Jan 2019 to Apr 2019 - Economic Affairs Officer (Temporary Staff Appointment), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Addis Ababa.

Events

Further Reading

