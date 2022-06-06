Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Prosper Makonye"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Prosper Makonye''' is the founder of Promak Entertainment. ==Personal Details== Born: '''9 April 2002'''. <br/> Grew up in Chiredzi and Triangle. <br/> Lives...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 09:31, 6 June 2022

Prosper Makonye is the founder of Promak Entertainment.

Personal Details

Born: 9 April 2002.
Grew up in Chiredzi and Triangle.
Lives (2022) in Harare.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Prosper_Makonye&oldid=118271"