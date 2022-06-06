Difference between revisions of "Prosper Makonye"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Prosper Makonye''' is the founder of Promak Entertainment. ==Personal Details== Born: '''9 April 2002'''. <br/> Grew up in Chiredzi and Triangle. <br/> Lives...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:31, 6 June 2022
Prosper Makonye is the founder of Promak Entertainment.
Personal Details
Born: 9 April 2002.
Grew up in Chiredzi and Triangle.
Lives (2022) in Harare.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.