Prosper Makonye is the founder of Promak Entertainment.
Personal Details
Born: 9 April 2002.
Grew up in Chiredzi and Triangle.
Lives (2022) in Harare.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Events
2018 - Founded Promak Entertainment. Also known as Frossy79.