Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Prosper Makonye"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Prosper Makonye''' is the founder of Promak Entertainment. ==Personal Details== Born: '''9 April 2002'''. <br/> Grew up in Chiredzi and Triangle. <br/> Lives...")
 
 
Line 12: Line 12:
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
 +
'''2018''' - Founded  [[Promak Entertainment]].
 +
Also known as Frossy79.
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
Line 24: Line 26:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Entertainment]]
  
 
[[Category:Entertainment]]
 
[[Category:Entertainment]]

Latest revision as of 09:41, 6 June 2022

Prosper Makonye is the founder of Promak Entertainment.

Personal Details

Born: 9 April 2002.
Grew up in Chiredzi and Triangle.
Lives (2022) in Harare.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

2018 - Founded Promak Entertainment. Also known as Frossy79.

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Prosper_Makonye&oldid=118277"