Difference between revisions of "Prosper Mavunga"

In July 2018, Prosper Mavunga was elected to Ward 7 Chinhoyi Municipality as an independent with 601 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Chinhoyi Municipality with 601 votes, beating Charles Mutisi of Zanu-PF with 553 votes, Patuma Liwanga of MDC-Alliance with 483 votes and Wonder Zivanai. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]