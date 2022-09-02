Pindula

'''Prosper Mutseyami''' is a Zimbabwan politician and [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC) member. He is the party's MP current for the Chikanga-Dangamvura constituency. Mutseyami is the MDCs Chief Whip and is therefore the leader of the House of Assembly for the MDC.
'''Prosper Mutseyami''' is a Zimbabwan politician of the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] and [[Citizens Coalition for Change]]. He was elected to [[parliament]] for the '''Chikanga-Dangamvura''' constituencyin [[Mutare]]. Mutseyami was the MDCs Chief Whip and was therefore the leader of the House of Assembly for the MDC.
  
In July 2013 he was elected into parliament to represent [[Musikavanhu Constituency]].  
In '''July 2013''' he was elected into parliament to represent [[Musikavanhu]] Constituency.  
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Prosper Chapfiwa Mutseyami was born on 23 December 1973 in Chipinge
'''Born:''' '''23 December 1973''' in [[Chipinge]].
  
==School / Education==
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
==Service/Career==
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Dangamvura-Chikanga''' [[Mutare]] returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* '''Prosper Mutseyami''' of [[CCC]] with 13 132 votes,
* [[Esau Mupfumi|Isau Mupfumi]] of Zanu PF with 6304 votes,
* [[Taurai Mudzipurwa]] of MDC Alliance with 348 votes,
* [[Hosiah Chipanga|Hosia Chipanga]] of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 209 votes,
* [[Anesu Zaranyika]] of MA'AT Zimbabwe with 57 votes.
  
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 07:39, 2 September 2022

Prosper Mutseyami
Prosper-Mutseyami.jpg
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Parliament
Political partyMDC

Prosper Mutseyami is a Zimbabwan politician of the Movement for Democratic Change and Citizens Coalition for Change. He was elected to parliament for the Chikanga-Dangamvura constituencyin Mutare. Mutseyami was the MDCs Chief Whip and was therefore the leader of the House of Assembly for the MDC.

In July 2013 he was elected into parliament to represent Musikavanhu Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 23 December 1973 in Chipinge.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Dangamvura-Chikanga Mutare returned to Parliament:

Events

References

