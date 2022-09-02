Difference between revisions of "Prosper Mutseyami"
Latest revision as of 07:39, 2 September 2022
|Prosper Mutseyami
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Parliament
|Political party
|MDC
Prosper Mutseyami is a Zimbabwan politician of the Movement for Democratic Change and Citizens Coalition for Change. He was elected to parliament for the Chikanga-Dangamvura constituencyin Mutare. Mutseyami was the MDCs Chief Whip and was therefore the leader of the House of Assembly for the MDC.
In July 2013 he was elected into parliament to represent Musikavanhu Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 23 December 1973 in Chipinge.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Dangamvura-Chikanga Mutare returned to Parliament:
- Prosper Mutseyami of CCC with 13 132 votes,
- Isau Mupfumi of Zanu PF with 6304 votes,
- Taurai Mudzipurwa of MDC Alliance with 348 votes,
- Hosia Chipanga of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 209 votes,
- Anesu Zaranyika of MA'AT Zimbabwe with 57 votes.