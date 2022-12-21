Difference between revisions of "Prosper Mutseyami"
==Service/Career==
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''''' [[Mutare]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Prosper Mutseyami''' of [[CCC]] with 13 132 votes,
* [[Esau Mupfumi|Isau Mupfumi]] of Zanu PF with 6304 votes,
* [[Hosiah Chipanga|Hosia Chipanga]] of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 209 votes,
* [[Anesu Zaranyika]] of MA'AT Zimbabwe with 57 votes.
==Events==
|Prosper Mutseyami
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Parliament
|Political party
|MDC
Prosper Mutseyami is a Zimbabwan politician of the Movement for Democratic Change and Citizens Coalition for Change. He was elected to parliament for the Chikanga-Dangamvura constituencyin Mutare. Mutseyami was the MDCs Chief Whip and was therefore the leader of the House of Assembly for the MDC.
In July 2013 he was elected into parliament to represent Musikavanhu Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 23 December 1973 in Chipinge.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Musikavanhu returned to Parliament:
- Prosper Mutseyami of MDC–T with 6 187 votes or 51.78 percent,
- Joshua Murire of Zanu PF with 5 034 votes or 42.13 percent,
- Irikidzai Mtetwa of MDC–N with 627 votes or 5.25 percent,
- 1 other with 100 votes or 0.84 percent.
Total 11 948 votes
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Dangamvura–Chikanga Mutare returned to Parliament:
- Prosper Mutseyami of CCC with 13 132 votes,
- Isau Mupfumi of Zanu PF with 6304 votes,
- Taurai Mudzipurwa of MDC Alliance with 348 votes,
- Hosia Chipanga of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 209 votes,
- Anesu Zaranyika of MA'AT Zimbabwe with 57 votes.