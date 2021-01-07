Difference between revisions of "Proton Bakers"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Proton Bakers''' is a Zimbabwean bakery headquartered in Marondera. ==History== In 2017, Proton opened a distribution centre in Bulawayo, creating 35 jobs.<ref na...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:33, 7 January 2021
Proton Bakers is a Zimbabwean bakery headquartered in Marondera.
History
In 2017, Proton opened a distribution centre in Bulawayo, creating 35 jobs.[1] The company started with a delivery of 8 002 units. The Bulawayo market responded extremely positively to the proton product with established sales of about 5 000 units per day. By 2018 sales had increased gradually to about 20 000 units per day.[2]
Employees
In 2018 the company was reported to employ 1 200 people nationwide and 153 in Bulawayo.[2]
Products
The bakery in 2017 had four kinds of bread lines, namely; superior white, whole wheat, gold loaf, which is a little sweeter than normal bread, and the seed loaf which is a healthy loaf of bread. They also bake hot dog rolls, burger rolls, jumbo buns, candy cakes, hot cross buns, plain buns and biscuits.[1]
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Dickson Mangena, Proton Bakeries comes to Byo, Sunday News, Published: April 2, 2017, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Prince Sunduzani, Proton records 400pc sales growth in Bulawayo, The Chronicle, Published: May 15, 2018 Retrieved: January 7, 2021