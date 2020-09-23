She made a debut in 1993 when she featured in the movie '' [[ More Time (film)]] '' when she was only 14. The movie went on to win many accolades. She also featured in [[Rumbi Katedza]]'s ''Playing Warriors'' where she was the lead actress.<ref>[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2011/11/13/2011-11-13-double-delight-for-katomenimbofana/ Double delight for Katomeni-Mbofana], 'NewsDay', Published: 13 Nov 2011, Retrieved: 22 May 2014</ref>

Biography

She was born in 1977. Katomeni is married to prominent radio personality, Comfort Mbofana who works for Star FM. The couple are blessed with four children.

Education

Prudence attended Avondale Primary School where her teacher identified her music talent a a very tender age. She also attended Girls High School in Harare. In 2009 she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Jazz Music from the Zimbabwe College of Music.[1]

Music career

She began her music career at the tender age of 8 where she began singing. Her passion for music grew with her as she also grew up. This led her to join school choirs throughout her primary and high school life. At the age of 15 she (now affectionately known to her fans as Prue) had lent her voice to two of Zimbabwe’s household name Albert Nyathi and Tanga wekwa Sando for their music projects.[2]

After completing her ‘A’ levels she joined a band called The Vice, where she was the youngest member. She gained considerable experience from the band and later moved Jazz Invitation.[3] Katomeni was to stay with the band for over a decade. As a leading vocalist for the band, Katomeni made the band popular with the hit BP. The song which was accompanied by a sizzling video got favourable airplay on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC-TV). With the band she toured the UK, South Africa and Namibia after the release of their album The Rehearsal Room.

Solo career

She launched her solo career in 2011 with the release of her album Prudence in 2011. The album carries songs with themes ranging from lovers to disgruntled housewives. They give hope to those in need of encouragement.[4] The album carries songs like in Stronger, Joy, Anenge and Dzidza.

Awards

M-Net Best actress Award for her role in the movie "More Time" SADC film awards best actress ("More Time") ZIMA best actress ("More Time") Best female actress award (2001) for her role in a radio soap called Mopani Junction.[2]

Videos

Anenge

Featured on Tatenda Mahachi's song called Ndibvumbamireiwo

Performing a song called Baba Boyi

Performing a song called Bhuku

Acting

