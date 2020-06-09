Difference between revisions of "Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB)"

The Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) was created by the Public Accountants and Auditors Act Cap.27.12 effective in 1996. The PAAB is the statutory regulatory and oversight body for the accountancy profession in Zimbabwe. The Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) has the responsibility to set such standards, in terms of section 44 (2) of the Public Accountants and Auditors Act (Chapter 27:12).

Background

Through its technical committee, the Zimbabwe Accounting and Auditing Practices Board (ZAPB), it is the official national standard-setting body with statutory recognition under the laws of Zimbabwe. The PAAB attained statutory recognition as the national standard-setting body for both accounting and auditing in 1993.

Mission

Their mission is to protect the financial interests of the people of Zimbabwe and those of other persons with interests in the Zimbabwean economy by ensuring the maintenance of high standards of professional performance and conduct of members of the accountancy profession.