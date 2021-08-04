Difference between revisions of "Public Order and Security Act"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''The Public Order and Security Act''' (POSA) is a piece of legislation passed in [[Zimbabwe]] in 2002 by a parliament which [[Zanu-PF]] dominated. The act was amended in 2007. It was widely alleged that the Act was the brainchild of [[Jonathan Moyo]] who was the Minister of Information and Publicity. In 2018 Jonathan Moyo denied that he was behind the enactment of POSA.<ref name="twiter"> [https://twitter.com/profjnmoyo/status/704039348560404482 Prof Jonathan Moyo on Twitter],'' Twitter, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref>. Jonathan Moyo claimed that the chief architects of the act when it was formulated were [[John Nkomo]] and [[Dumiso Dabengwa]].
|+
'''The Public Order and Security Act''' (POSA) is a piece of legislation passed in [[Zimbabwe]] in 2002by a parliament which [[Zanu-PF]] dominated. The act was amended in 2007. It was widely alleged that the Act was the brainchild of [[Jonathan Moyo]] who was the Minister of Information and Publicity. In 2018Jonathan Moyo denied that he was behind the enactment of POSA.<ref name="twiter"> [https://twitter.com/profjnmoyo/status/704039348560404482 Prof Jonathan Moyo on Twitter],'' Twitter, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref>. Jonathan Moyo claimed that the chief architects of the act when it was formulated were [[John Nkomo]] and [[Dumiso Dabengwa]].
Many regard POSA as an act that helped [[Robert Mugabe]] consolidate his power. The law gave untold powers to the police, the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP). It is still under debate in the new term of the rule and it is inarguably an unfair plot against human rights.
Many regard POSA as an act that helped [[Robert Mugabe]] consolidate his power. The law gave untold powers to the police, the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP). It is still under debate in the new term of the rule and it is inarguably an unfair plot against human rights.
|+
==The Act==
==The Act==
|Line 10:
|Line 11:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 10:30, 4 August 2021
The Public Order and Security Act (POSA) is a piece of legislation passed in Zimbabwe in 2002 by a parliament which Zanu-PF dominated. The act was amended in 2007. It was widely alleged that the Act was the brainchild of Jonathan Moyo who was the Minister of Information and Publicity. In 2018 Jonathan Moyo denied that he was behind the enactment of POSA.[1]. Jonathan Moyo claimed that the chief architects of the act when it was formulated were John Nkomo and Dumiso Dabengwa.
Many regard POSA as an act that helped Robert Mugabe consolidate his power. The law gave untold powers to the police, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). It is still under debate in the new term of the rule and it is inarguably an unfair plot against human rights.
See History of Zimbabwe Timeline.
The Act
References
- ↑ Prof Jonathan Moyo on Twitter, Twitter, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018