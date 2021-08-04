Difference between revisions of "Public Order and Security Act"

−

'''The Public Order and Security Act''' (POSA) is a piece of legislation passed in [[Zimbabwe]] in 2002 by a parliament which [[Zanu-PF]] dominated. The act was amended in 2007. It was widely alleged that the Act was the brainchild of [[Jonathan Moyo]] who was the Minister of Information and Publicity. In 2018 Jonathan Moyo denied that he was behind the enactment of POSA.<ref name="twiter"> [https://twitter.com/profjnmoyo/status/704039348560404482 Prof Jonathan Moyo on Twitter],'' Twitter, retrieved: 7 Sep 2018''</ref>. Jonathan Moyo claimed that the chief architects of the act when it was formulated were [[John Nkomo]] and [[Dumiso Dabengwa]].

+