Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Puma Energy"

Page Discussion
 
Line 33: Line 33:
  
 
[[Category:Companies]]
 
[[Category:Companies]]
[[Category:Companies]]
+
[[Category:Fuel]]
 
 
[[Category:Companies]]
 

Latest revision as of 10:52, 16 February 2021

Puma Energy
IndustryErnegy

Puma Energy is an energy company that provides petrol, diesel and jet fuel.

Fueling business

Puma Energy customers range from multinationals to local businesses. They include many of the world ’s mining companies and businesses in sectors such as transport, power generation, industrial, manufacturing, agricultural and construction.

Events

In 2021, Puma was mentioned on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under Case Study 2 The Fuel Cartels.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Puma_Energy&oldid=99528"