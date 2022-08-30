Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

Pindula

==Infrastructure==
 
See [[Pumula Secondary School]]. <br/>
Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo.

Government

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.
