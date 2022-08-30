Difference between revisions of "Pumula"
Latest revision as of 08:09, 30 August 2022
Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo.
Government
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:
- Sichelesile Mahlangu of CCC with 3 092 votes,
- Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu PF with 1 212 votes,
- Richard Ncube of ZAPU with 227 votes,
- Albert Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 110 votes,
- Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu of UDA with 33 votes,
- Stanford Nyoni of RPZ with 27 votes,
- Thabani Tshuma, Independent, with 62 votes.
Infrastructure
See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.