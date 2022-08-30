Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

* [[Stanford Nyoni]] of [[RPZ]] with 27 votes,

* [[Stanford Nyoni]] of [[RPZ]] with 27 votes,

* [[Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu]] of [[UDA]] with 33 votes,

* [[Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu]] of [[UDA]] with 33 votes,

Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo.

Government

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.

See Pumula South Secondary School.

