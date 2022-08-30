Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

Pindula

* [[Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu]] of [[UDA]] with 33 votes,
 
* [[Stanford Nyoni]] of [[RPZ]] with 27 votes,
 
* [[Thabani Tshuma]], Independent, with 62 votes.
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
See [[Pumula Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Pumula South Secondary School]]. <br/>

Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo.

Government

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.

