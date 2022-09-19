Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

Pindula

'''Pumula''' is a suburb and constituency in [[Bulawayo]]. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.  
  
 
==Government==
Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.

Government

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:


Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.

