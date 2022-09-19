Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

* [[Stanford Nyoni]] of [[RPZ]] with 27 votes,

* [[Sichelesile Mahlangu]] of [[CCC]] with 3 092 votes,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Pumula''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Elizabeth Mudanda]] of LP with 50 votes.

* [[Beauty Sidambe]] of LPZ with 53 votes,

* [[Jeremiah Michael Ndlovu]] of UP with 61 votes,

* [[Jethro Mkwananzi]] of ZAPU with 263 votes,

* [[Norman Zikhali]] of Zanu PF with 3 020 votes,

* [[Esafu Mdhlongwa]] of MDC with 18 901 votes,

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Pumula-Luveve''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.

Government

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.

See Pumula South Secondary School.

