Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

==Government==
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Pumula-Luveve''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Esafu Mdhlongwa]] of MDC with 18 901 votes,
* [[Norman Zikhali]] of Zanu PF with 3 020 votes,
* [[Jethro Mkwananzi]] of ZAPU with 263 votes,
* [[Zakhele Mpofu]], Independent, with 127 votes,
* [[Jeremiah Michael Ndlovu]] of UP with 61 votes,
* [[Beauty Sidambe]] of LPZ  with 53 votes,
* [[Elizabeth Mudanda]] of LP with 50 votes.
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Pumula''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Sichelesile Mahlangu]] of [[CCC]] with 3 092 votes,
* [[Stanford Nyoni]] of [[RPZ]] with 27 votes,
 
* [[Thabani Tshuma]], Independent, with 62 votes.
 
 
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
See [[Pumula Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Pumula South Secondary School]]. <br/>

Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.

Government

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula-Luveve returned to Parliament:

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.

