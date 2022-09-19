Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

Pindula

See [[Pumula Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Pumula South Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Luveve High School]]. <br/>

Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.

Government

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula-Luveve returned to Parliament:

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.

See Luveve High School.

