Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

Revision as of 14:40, 19 September 2022
Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.
Government
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula-Luveve returned to Parliament:
- Esafu Mdhlongwa of MDC with 18 901 votes,
- Norman Zikhali of Zanu PF with 3 020 votes,
- Jethro Mkwananzi of ZAPU with 263 votes,
- Zakhele Mpofu, Independent, with 127 votes,
- Jeremiah Michael Ndlovu of UP with 61 votes,
- Beauty Sidambe of LPZ with 53 votes,
- Elizabeth Mudanda of LP with 50 votes.
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:
- Sichelesile Mahlangu of CCC with 3 092 votes,
- Pumulani Nsingo of Zanu PF with 1 212 votes,
- Richard Ncube of ZAPU with 227 votes,
- Albert Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 110 votes,
- Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu of UDA with 33 votes,
- Stanford Nyoni of RPZ with 27 votes,
- Thabani Tshuma, Independent, with 62 votes.
Infrastructure
See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.
See Luveve High School.