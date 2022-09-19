Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 25: Line 25:
  
 
See [[Luveve High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Luveve High School]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Luveve Stadium]]. <br/>

Latest revision as of 14:42, 19 September 2022

Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.

Government

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula-Luveve returned to Parliament:

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.

See Luveve High School.
See Luveve Stadium.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Pumula&oldid=120416"