Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Pumula''' is a suburb and constituency in [[Bulawayo]]. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.  
+
'''Pumula''' is a suburb and constituency in [[Bulawayo]]. The constituency has sometimes been combined with [[Luveve]].  
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==
Line 26: Line 26:
 
See [[Luveve High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Luveve High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Luveve Stadium]]. <br/>
 
See [[Luveve Stadium]]. <br/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 11:47, 11 November 2022

Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.

Government

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula-Luveve returned to Parliament:

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.

See Luveve High School.
See Luveve Stadium.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Pumula&oldid=121318"