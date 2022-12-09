Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Pumula''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Pumula''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Elizabeth Mudanda]] of LP with 50 votes.

* [[Beauty Sidambe]] of LPZ with 53 votes,

Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.

Government

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula-Luveve returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Albert Mhlanga of MDC–T with 6 100 votes or 55.38 percent,

Godfrey Malaba Ncube of Zanu PF with 2 877 votes or 26.12 percent,

Losiya Ncube of MDC–N with 1 514 votes or 13.75 percent,

5 others with 523 votes or 4.75 percent.

Total 11 014 votes

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.

See Pumula South Secondary School.



See Luveve High School.

See Luveve Stadium.

