Difference between revisions of "Pumula"

* [[Beauty Sidambe]] of LPZ  with 53 votes,
 
* [[Beauty Sidambe]] of LPZ  with 53 votes,
 
* [[Elizabeth Mudanda]] of LP with 50 votes.  
 
* [[Elizabeth Mudanda]] of LP with 50 votes.  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Pumula''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Albert Mhlanga]] of MDC–T with 6 100 votes or 55.38 percent,
* [[Godfrey Malaba Ncube]] of Zanu PF with 2 877 votes or 26.12 percent,
* [[Losiya Ncube]] of MDC–N with 1 514 votes or 13.75 percent,
* 5 others with 523 votes or 4.75 percent.
'''Total''' '''11 014 votes'''
  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Pumula''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
Pumula is a suburb and constituency in Bulawayo. The constituency has sometimes been combined with Luveve.

Government

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula-Luveve returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Total 11 014 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Pumula returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Pumula Secondary School.
See Pumula South Secondary School.

See Luveve High School.
See Luveve Stadium.

