Difference between revisions of "Pumula Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Pumula Secondary School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
|+
'''Pumula Secondary School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
|−
Pumula logo.jpg
|+
|+
Pumula logo.jpg
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
|Line 19:
|Line 21:
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|−
|+
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|Line 37:
|Line 39:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 48:
|Line 45:
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 08:52, 14 September 2021
Pumula Secondary School is in Khami District (schools), Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Stand No 7782, Ngena Rd, 7782 Pumula Rd Pumula North, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 424 755.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/PumulaHighSchool/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.