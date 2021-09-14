Pindula

Pumula Secondary School is in Khami District (schools), Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Pumula High School logo

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Stand No 7782, Ngena Rd, 7782 Pumula Rd Pumula North, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 424 755.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/PumulaHighSchool/

History

School Grounds

Pumula High School sign

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

