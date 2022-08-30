Difference between revisions of "Pumula Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
==Location==
==Location==
('''September 2021''') <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
|−
'''Address:''' Stand No 7782, Ngena Rd, 7782 Pumula Rd Pumula North, [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' Stand No 7782, Ngena Rd, 7782 Pumula Rd PumulaNorth, [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 09 424 755. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 09 424 755. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Latest revision as of 08:07, 30 August 2022
Pumula Secondary School is in Khami District (schools), Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Stand No 7782, Ngena Rd, 7782 Pumula Rd Pumula North, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 424 755.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/PumulaHighSchool/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.