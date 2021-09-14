Difference between revisions of "Pumula South Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Pumula South Secondary School''' Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe a...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Pumula South Secondary School'''
|+
'''Pumula South Secondary School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
|−
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 38:
|Line 37:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
Latest revision as of 07:45, 14 September 2021
Pumula South Secondary School is in the western Bulawayo suburbs, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone: 09420982, 09420976.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.