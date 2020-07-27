Difference between revisions of "Pupurai Togarepi"

'''Pupurai Togarepi''', of [[New Brookline Farm No. 1]], near [[Ngezi River]] is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. According to the list, he is owing US$72,547.00.

In '''July 2020''', '''Pupurai Togarepi''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

What Mugabe should know is … we respect him only if he respects us. If he decides to rock the boat and then his actions affect the stability of the party … he should be ready for the storm to come…we will not be soft with him.<ref name="PindulaNews"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/06/zanu-pf-youth-league-war-veterans-warn-mugabe-ready-coming-storm-say-will-not-soft/ Zanu-PF Youth League, War Veterans Warn Mugabe To Be Ready For Coming Storm, Say We Will Not Be Soft With You], ''PindulaNews, Published: 6 March 2018, Retrieved: 6 March 2018''</ref></blockquote>

As the youth league. we view this as child play and we are ready for them. To us, it’s a bunch of failures trying to come back into politics, but that they are failures is their problem, not ours.

Pupurai Togarepi was born in [[Gutu]] under chief Makore. It was alleged that he was a war collaborator who was involved seriously in the prosecution of the liberation struggle. He was also the National Chairman the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO), an organization representing liberation war collaborators.

In the 2018 harmonized election he was elected as Member of Parliament for [[Gutu South]] constituency.

'''Pupurai Togarepi ''' is a Zimbabwean politician and the former Secretary for Youth Affairs in the Zanu-PF party . He is the ZANU PF Chief Whip in Parliament . In December 2017 he replaced [[Kudzai Chipanga]] as the youth league boss and he was suspended during a politburo meeting on 5 February 2020 for indiscipline.<ref name="Herald">Joseph Madzimure, [https://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-suspends-youth-leaders-for-indiscipline/], ''The Herald, Published: February 5, 2020 , Retrieved: 5 Feb 2020''</ref> Pupurai Togarepi is also head of prudential services at Insurance and Pension Commission (IPEC).<ref name="GT"> [http://ri.co.zw/2017/04/03/get-closer-to-communities-insurance-firms-urged/], '' Get closer to communities, insurance firms urged, Published:April 3 2017 , Retrieved: 25 Feb 2018''</ref>.Togarepi has vast knowledge and experience in the financial sector as well as insurance and pension industry regulation.

Background

Pupurai Togarepi was born in Gutu under chief Makore. It was alleged that he was a war collaborator who was involved seriously in the prosecution of the liberation struggle. He was also the National Chairman the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO), an organization representing liberation war collaborators.

2016 Suspension

Togarepi was suspended from Zanu-PF which resulted in him losing the position of Youth league Secretary to Kudzai Chipanga in 2016. Togarepi said that he respected Robert Mugabe’s decision to replace him with his former deputy Kudzanayi Chipanga. [3].

Warnings

G.40 members

Pupurai Togarepi was reported to have warned G40 Faction members that while the party was going to forgive them as per the President’s instructions, they were not going to forget their conduct.

The President said we will forgive, but we will not forget. We heard the G40 cabal is telling people that they are invincible because they have survived the chop. We do not want to hear that at all. If you are forgiven do not mistake that for a weakness. We will deal with you

.

Former President Mugabe

In March 2018 after it had been reported that former President Robert Mugabe had endorsed the New Patriotic Front, Togarepi was reported to warned Mugabe in a statement that read,

As the youth league. we view this as child play and we are ready for them. To us, it’s a bunch of failures trying to come back into politics, but that they are failures is their problem, not ours. What Mugabe should know is … we respect him only if he respects us. If he decides to rock the boat and then his actions affect the stability of the party … he should be ready for the storm to come…we will not be soft with him.[4]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Pupurai Togarepi was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

