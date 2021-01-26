“Qadr akaenda kuChan ane maChest (went to CHAN with chest) complications and vakaenda naye (they went with him)…the Doc gave a green light yekuti atambe (for him to play) but Zifa President pavakamuona muground (when he saw him in the field of play) he called manager kuti (to) take him out, tabuda kudhara (we are already out of the tournament) and no need yekutamba nelife yemunhu (to risk someone's life)…that's what happened,” Sadiki wrote on Facebook, while responding to [[Dynamos Football Club]]’s communications and marketing officer [[Yvonne Mangunda]]’s post in which she called on fans to spare a thought for Qadr.<ref name="chronicle">Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zifa-president-kamambo-ordered-the-substitution-of-qadr-amin/], ''Chronicle, Published: 25 January, 2021, Accessed: 26 January, 2021''</ref>

Quadr Amin is a Zimbabwean midfielder who plays for Ngezi Platinum. He is a former Dynamos Football Club member.

Background

Amin was born on 26 January 1990.[1]





Career

The young defender kicked off his premier league career with Gunners Football Club under Moses Chunga. He had a successful stint with the club and managed to win the league title in 2009. Following his stint with Gunners, he went on to join FC Platinum where his stint was marred with successive injuries. This saw the defensive midfielder making a move to join Dembare.[2] At Dembare Amin also won the Bob @ 91 Cup. At one time, he was captain of the Zimbabwe Under 23 national team.[3]





South Africa Surgery

In February 2018, it was reported that the footballer went through a surgery in South Africa after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury (knee) during a pre-season training. Reports indicated that the player could not play for an estimated 6 months. Amini was once sidelined for the whole season in 2013 with a muscle tear when he was still at FC Platinum. He played half of the season in 2014 and then moved to Dynamos in 2015. In 2017 he scored a 7 league goals.[4]

Controversial Substitution

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo ordered the substitution of defender Qadr Amini with less than three minutes into the Warriors’ Chan Group A encounter against Mali on Sunday 24 January 2020 evening, former Warriors’ player Ali Sadiki said.

The Warriors lost the dead rubber match 1-0 and were the first team to bow out of the tournament in Cameroon. The Ngezi Platinum F.C. defender was hauled out for Ian Nekati with the stadium timer reading 2 minutes 30 seconds. Sadiki has since revealed that the substitution was done following Kamambo’s orders, claiming that Amini went to Cameroon with chest complications.

“Qadr akaenda kuChan ane maChest (went to CHAN with chest) complications and vakaenda naye (they went with him)…the Doc gave a green light yekuti atambe (for him to play) but Zifa President pavakamuona muground (when he saw him in the field of play) he called manager kuti (to) take him out, tabuda kudhara (we are already out of the tournament) and no need yekutamba nelife yemunhu (to risk someone's life)…that's what happened,” Sadiki wrote on Facebook, while responding to Dynamos Football Club’s communications and marketing officer Yvonne Mangunda’s post in which she called on fans to spare a thought for Qadr.[5]

Awards

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winner's medal (2009)

Bob @ 89 Cup

Bob @ 91 Cup[2]

