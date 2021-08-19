Pindula

It is the sister school to [[Allan Wilson High School]].
  
 
Queen Elizabeth School is in Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding and day facility.

It is the sister school to Allan Wilson High School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: Cnr. Park St & Park Ln, Harare
Telephone: +263-4-720854, (024) 2796430.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Queen-Elizabeth-School-369250256462636/?ref=page_internal

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The school is in Harare city center, next to Harare Polytechnic. It is a girls secondary school and caters for both day scholars and borders. The

It is the sister school to Allan Wilson High School.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

http://www.alumni.net/Africa/Zimbabwe/Harare/Queen_Elizabeth_School/ Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

References

