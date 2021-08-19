Difference between revisions of "Queen Elizabeth School"
Latest revision as of 07:46, 19 August 2021
|Queen Elizabeth School
|Location
|Harare
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-4-720854
Queen Elizabeth School is in Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding and day facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Cnr. Park St & Park Ln, Harare
Telephone: +263-4-720854, (024) 2796430.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Queen-Elizabeth-School-369250256462636/?ref=page_internal
History
The school is in Harare city center, next to Harare Polytechnic. It is a girls secondary school and caters for both day scholars and borders.
It is the sister school to Allan Wilson High School.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages, Staff
courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>