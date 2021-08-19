Pindula

'''Queen Elizabeth School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Harare Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding and day facility.  
Queen Elizabeth School is in Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding and day facility.

It is the sister school to Allan Wilson High School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Cnr. Park St & Park Ln, Harare
Telephone: +263-4-720854, (024) 2796430.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Queen-Elizabeth-School-369250256462636/?ref=page_internal

History

The school is in Harare city center, next to Harare Polytechnic. It is a girls secondary school and caters for both day scholars and borders. The

It is the sister school to Allan Wilson High School.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

http://www.alumni.net/Africa/Zimbabwe/Harare/Queen_Elizabeth_School/

