Queen Vee is a Zimbabwean R n B musician who is based in South Africa. She ventured into music in 2010 after meeting Buffalo Soul Jah who is also a Zimbabwean Dancehall musician based in South Africa. Since 2010, Queen Vee has released many songs working with South African celebrated musicians such as L-Tido, Ziyon from Liquid Deep and AB Crazy amongst others.
Background
Queen Vee was born on 19 September 1988 as Vanessa Sibanda.[1] She was once a model and was crowned Miss Zimbabwe in 2008. She is married to Farai Matsika and the two have a son.[2] She went to Kadoma Primary School and Queen Elizabeth Girls High School.[3]
Musical career
Queen Vee ventured into music in 2010. She credits Buffalo Soul Jah for believing in her. She stated that after relinquishing the crown as Miss Zimbabwe in 2009, Queen Vee who was a good dancer was poised to try her luck in the music industry. She relocated to South Africa where she met Buffalo Soul Jah who eventually signed her to his record label, United Nations of Africa.[4]
Queen Vee subsequently released her song, entitled Hey Lover which became a hit, propelling her to the top. The song was played on DSTV musical channels, Channel O and MTV Base.[5] Queen Vee has so far worked with Da Les, AB Crazy, L-Tido and Ziyon amongst others.[6] She is set to shot on of her videos for her upcoming album in Zimbabwe.
Discography
- Hey Lover
- Do me
- French Girl
- Should Never Leave Me
- Agenda
Trivia
She has her own clothing label named her, Queen Vee Courture.[6]
Queen Vee'S Videos
References
- ↑ About Vanessa Sibanda, "Facebook", published:,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Vanessa Sibanda now a mother, "The Herald", published:6 May 2013,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ The Truth About: Vanessa Sibanda, "New Zimbabwe", published:19 Nov 2009,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ http://www.thezimbabwedaily.com/zimbabwe/21400-queen-vee-aims-to-reign-in-rb-realm.html, "Zimbabwe Daily", Published:21 Jan 2015,Retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ Yeukai Moyo, Queen Vee features SA rapper, "The Zimbabwean", published:6 Oct 2011,retrieved:2 February 2015"
- ↑ 6.0 6.1 Rumbidzai Mbewe, Former Miss Zim ventures into music, "The Sunday News", published:1 Feb 2015,retrieved:2 February 2015"