Queen Vee is a Zimbabwean R n B musician who is based in South Africa. She ventured into music in 2010 after meeting Buffalo Soul Jah who is also a Zimbabwean Dancehall musician based in South Africa. Since 2010, Queen Vee has released many songs working with South African celebrated musicians such as L-Tido, Ziyon from Liquid Deep and AB Crazy amongst others.

Background

Queen Vee was born on 19 September 1988 as Vanessa Sibanda.[1] She was once a model and was crowned Miss Zimbabwe in 2008. She is married to Farai Matsika and the two have a son.[2] She went to Kadoma Primary School and Queen Elizabeth Girls High School.[3]

Musical career

Queen Vee ventured into music in 2010. She credits Buffalo Soul Jah for believing in her. She stated that after relinquishing the crown as Miss Zimbabwe in 2009, Queen Vee who was a good dancer was poised to try her luck in the music industry. She relocated to South Africa where she met Buffalo Soul Jah who eventually signed her to his record label, United Nations of Africa.[4]

Queen Vee subsequently released her song, entitled Hey Lover which became a hit, propelling her to the top. The song was played on DSTV musical channels, Channel O and MTV Base.[5] Queen Vee has so far worked with Da Les, AB Crazy, L-Tido and Ziyon amongst others.[6] She is set to shot on of her videos for her upcoming album in Zimbabwe.

Discography

Hey Lover Do me French Girl Should Never Leave Me Agenda

Trivia

She has her own clothing label named her, Queen Vee Courture.[6]

Queen Vee'S Videos

