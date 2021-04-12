Difference between revisions of "Question Dingo"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Question Dingo''' was elected to Ward 23 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 5143 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:16, 12 April 2021
In July 2018, Question Dingo was elected to Ward 23 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 5143 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 23 Chitungwiza Municipality with 5143 votes, beating Betty Jasoni of Zanu PF with 2970 votes, Godfrey Mwazweyi of MDC-T with 348 votes, Wendy Chiriri of ZIPP with 142 votes, Norest Chapfunza of BZA with 124 votes, Wilbert Ndiweni, indepencent with 54 votes, Mary Meriba Nhavhaya, independent with 53 votes, Vimbayi Mangoma of CODE with 49 votes, and Simon Makape of UANC with 28 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020