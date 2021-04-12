Difference between revisions of "Question Dingo"

In July 2018, Question Dingo was elected to Ward 23 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 5143 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Chitungwiza Municipality with 5143 votes, beating Betty Jasoni of Zanu PF with 2970 votes, Godfrey Mwazweyi of MDC-T with 348 votes, Wendy Chiriri of ZIPP with 142 votes, Norest Chapfunza of BZA with 124 votes, Wilbert Ndiweni, indepencent with 54 votes, Mary Meriba Nhavhaya, independent with 53 votes, Vimbayi Mangoma of CODE with 49 votes, and Simon Makape of UANC with 28 votes.

