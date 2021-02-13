Difference between revisions of "Quiz of the week sample"

Pindula

Revision as of 00:16, 13 February 2021

1 Which one of these pictures if from the Mukwasha Jah Prayzah video?

Jah Prayzah quiz pic 011.jpg
Jah Prayzah quiz pic 1.jpg
Jah Prayzah quiz pic 0.jpg
Jah Prayzah quiz pic 01.jpg

2 Which one of these musicians is Guspy Warrior?

Freeman Zimdancehall.jpg
Zimdancehall artists Celscius.jpg
Guspy-Warrior.jpg
King Labash.jpg

