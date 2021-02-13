Difference between revisions of "Quiz of the week sample"
<quiz display=simple>
<quiz display=simple>
{ Which one of these pictures if from the ''Mukwasha'' [[Jah Prayzah]] video?
{ Which one of these pictures if from the ''Mukwasha'' [[Jah Prayzah]] video?
|type=""}
- [[Image:Jah_Prayzah_quiz_pic_011.jpg|200px]]
+ [[Image:Jah_Prayzah_quiz_pic_1.jpg|200px]]
+ [[Image:Jah_Prayzah_quiz_pic_1.jpg|200px]]
{ Which one of these musicians is [[Guspy Warrior]]?
{ Which one of these musicians is [[Guspy Warrior]]?
|type=""}
- [[Image:Freeman_Zimdancehall.jpg|200px]]
- [[Image:Zimdancehall_artists_Celscius.jpg|200px]]
- [[Image:King_Labash.jpg|200px]]
</quiz>
