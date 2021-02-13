Difference between revisions of "Quiz of the week sample"

Pindula

<quiz display=simple>
+
<quiz display="simple">
 
{ Which one of these pictures if from the ''Mukwasha'' [[Jah Prayzah]] video?  
 
{ Which one of these pictures if from the ''Mukwasha'' [[Jah Prayzah]] video?  
|type="[]"}
+
|type="()"}
 
- [[Image:Jah_Prayzah_quiz_pic_011.jpg|200px]]
 
- [[Image:Jah_Prayzah_quiz_pic_011.jpg|200px]]
 
+ [[Image:Jah_Prayzah_quiz_pic_1.jpg|200px]]
 
+ [[Image:Jah_Prayzah_quiz_pic_1.jpg|200px]]
Line 9: Line 9:
  
 
{ Which one of these musicians is [[Guspy Warrior]]?  
 
{ Which one of these musicians is [[Guspy Warrior]]?  
|type="[]"}
+
|type="()"}
 
- [[Image:Freeman_Zimdancehall.jpg|200px]]
 
- [[Image:Freeman_Zimdancehall.jpg|200px]]
 
- [[Image:Zimdancehall_artists_Celscius.jpg|200px]]
 
- [[Image:Zimdancehall_artists_Celscius.jpg|200px]]
Line 15: Line 15:
 
- [[Image:King_Labash.jpg|200px]]
 
- [[Image:King_Labash.jpg|200px]]
  
 +
 +
{ Who is this? [[Image:Seh_Calaz_Zimdancehall.jpg|200px| ]]
 +
| type="()" }
 +
- Killer T
 +
+ Seh Calaz
 +
- Winky D
 +
- Jah Master
  
 
</quiz>
 
</quiz>

1 Which one of these pictures if from the Mukwasha Jah Prayzah video?

Jah Prayzah quiz pic 011.jpg
Jah Prayzah quiz pic 1.jpg
Jah Prayzah quiz pic 0.jpg
Jah Prayzah quiz pic 01.jpg

2 Which one of these musicians is Guspy Warrior?

Freeman Zimdancehall.jpg
Zimdancehall artists Celscius.jpg
Guspy-Warrior.jpg
King Labash.jpg

3 Who is this? Seh Calaz Zimdancehall.jpg

Killer T
Seh Calaz
Winky D
Jah Master

