Quonfuzed is a talented and popular Zimbabwe Dancehall artist. He became a household name when he did a duet entitled "Chimboverenga" with Freeman, another Zimbabwe Dancehall artist. Since then the musician went on to release other hit singles such as "Ndakusuwa".

Background

Born McDonald Sheldon on June 5, 1993 in Harare, Quonfuzed is the first born in a family of 3 (two boys and one girl).[1]

Career

Quonfuzed started singing growing up as a child as his family which was so much into music helped him to discover and to nurture his talent. He took off as an Urban Grooves artist and in August 2008, when he was 15 years old recorded his first songs signed with Track Records.[2] He did his first live performance during the same year at a school function. He broke into the limelight courtesy of a collaboration he did a collaboration with fellow Zimdancehall sensation Freeman on a track titled “Chimbovarega”.[1] In 2011, he released his debut album, "King of Style".

Discography

Wakanaka nhai ka

Moto

kana party yapera

Poto

Mangoma kubasa

Nhasi kumafaro

Ngatidanane

Bheji bheji

Inini

Gura matunhu

Dai ndakanamata

Ndichingomuona (Collaboration with Soul Jah Love).

Scandals

In April 2014 at Soul Jah Love and Bounty Lisa's engagement party, Quonfuzed was involved in a fight with Seh Calaz over a woman identified as Astral Vee Vanessa who is also a musician in her own right and was Quonfuzed's girlfriend. It was reported that Vanessa cheated with Seh Calaz. Quonfuzed was accused of igniting Seh Calaz's affair with Vanessa as he went on a relentless mission to inquire about Seh Calaz's girlfriend who was believed to be residing in the United Kingdom (UK). Reciprocating to the actions of his fellow Zimbabwe Dancehall artist, Seh Calaz vowed to date Quonfuzed girlfriend.[3] So Vanessa alleged affair with Calaz was apparently to fix Calaz's girlfriend who was reported to have dated Vanessa's boyfriend, Quonfuzed.[4]

After this fierce fight, Seh Calaz pressed charges against Quonfused but he later on dropped the charges stating that he was over the issue.[5] Quonfused released a single in which he warned men to be careful when it comes to women in these days where the AIDS pandemic is wreaking havoc in many African nations. Vanessa, later on apologised to Quonfused.[6]

Disappointing Shows

The artist was reported to have been invited to perform at a backyard party popularly referred to as passa passa in Highfield but left fans disappointed after performing dismally. Quonfused is said to have angered the fans such that they started pelting him with stones, beer cans and sticks.[7]

Quonfused Videos

Mwana





Its raining





Kiss You





Inini

Trivia

Quonfused is also an actor, he starred in a local drama that was aired on the ZTV, Go Chinaiwa in which Tongayi Chirisa was also part of the casting crew.












