Bruce Mungoyo

Background

R-Peels was born in Warren Park. He is the oldest in a family of 6.[1]

Real Name

Bruce Tanaka Mungoyo[1]

Age

R.Peels was born in 1994.[1]

Career

In 2020, R Peels led the Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees list with eight nominations.[2]

Discography

Mixtapes

Pyronomia Flame (2014)

Albums

Muchinjiko: The Crossover (2020)

(2020) ZviriEvaBeautiful (2017)