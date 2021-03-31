Difference between revisions of "R.Peels"
==Videos==
==References==
R.Peels is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician.
Background
R-Peels was born in Warren Park. He is the oldest in a family of 6.[1]
Real Name
Bruce Tanaka Mungoyo[1]
Age
R.Peels was born in 1994.[1]
Career
In 2020, R Peels led the Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees list with eight nominations.[2]
Discography
Mixtapes
- Pyronomia Flame (2014)
Albums
- Muchinjiko: The Crossover (2020)
- Zviri Eva Beautiful (2017)
EPs
- Songs of Solomon EP
- Forgive My Honesty (2015)
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Say hello to Harare-based rapper, R-Peels(Zimbabwean Hip-Hop), Zimlink, Published: March 17, 2014, Retrieved: March 31, 2021
- ↑ Mthabisi Tshuma, R Peels intensifies Zim hip-hop supremacy battle, The Chronicle, Published: November 17, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021