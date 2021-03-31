Pindula

Revision as of 14:56, 31 March 2021

R.Peels

R.Peels is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician.

Background

R-Peels was born in Warren Park. He is the oldest in a family of 6.[1]

Real Name

Bruce Tanaka Mungoyo[1]

Age

R.Peels was born in 1994.[1]

Career

In 2020, R Peels led the Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees list with eight nominations.[2]

Discography

Mixtapes

  • Pyronomia Flame (2014)

Albums

  • Muchinjiko: The Crossover (2020)
  • Zviri Eva Beautiful (2017)

EPs

  • Songs of Solomon EP
  • Forgive My Honesty (2015)

Videos

R.Peels - Eke (Official Music Video)
R.Peels - Thankful (Official Music Video) ft. Nutty O
R.Peels - Andiroya (Official Music Video) ft. Ishan
R.Peels, Ti Gonzi - Moto (Official Music Video)
R.Peels - Musiye Akadaro

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Say hello to Harare-based rapper, R-Peels(Zimbabwean Hip-Hop), Zimlink, Published: March 17, 2014, Retrieved: March 31, 2021
  2. Mthabisi Tshuma, R Peels intensifies Zim hip-hop supremacy battle, The Chronicle, Published: November 17, 2020, Retrieved: March 31, 2021
